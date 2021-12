Ector, Texas (KXII) - A house fire this morning leaves another Texoma family with nothing just days before Christmas. Dewayne and Kandi Hessel and their kids, 17-year-old Colby and 18-year-old Courtney, have only lived in Ector for 2 years, but said they quickly made it their home and became close with their neighbors. They’re still in shock after losing everything in a fire Monday morning, but when News 12 pulled up to what’s left of their home that evening, they were surrounded by those neighbors, hugging and comforting one another.

ECTOR, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO