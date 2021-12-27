Outstanding Joelinton: I try to give everything to Newcastle

Everton’s match against Newcastle on Thursday has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Magpies squad, the Premier League has announced.Newcastle had gone into Monday’s clash against Manchester United with their squad already depleted by positive tests and injuries, then also losing Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injury during the 1-1 draw.A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “Everton’s match against Newcastle at Goodison Park, due to be played at 1930 on Thursday December 30, has regrettably been postponed.Our game at home to Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed after the Premier League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO