Outstanding Joelinton: I try to give everything to Newcastle

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoelinton was delighted with his role in Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The Brazilian popped in a new position and was outstanding on Monday night. He later said: "It's a new position for...

Tribal Football

Joelinton on Newcastle midfield role: I know Eddie trusts me

Newcastle United attacker Joelinton says he never considered his future as he enjoys the best form of his Magpies career. Joelinton is determined to help Eddie Howe's team win their fight against relegation. "I am happy to be at Newcastle," Joelinton told the Daily Mail. "This is what I love...
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe details Joelinton transformation

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has detailed the transformation of Joelinton after their 1-1 draw with Manchester United. The Brazilian was signed as a centre-forward and handed the iconic number 9 jersey on Tyneside but is carving out a career in the engine room under the new head coach. Joelinton was...
punditarena.com

Sean Longstaff hits out at ‘disgraceful’ Joelinton abuse

Newcastle have an unlikely hero. Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has hit out at the ‘disgraceful’ abuse aimed at Brazilian forward, turned midfielder, Joelinton. The Brazilian turned in a mightily impressive display for the Magpies at home to Manchester United on Monday night, excelling in a midfield three,...
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: I need to make Matty Longstaff assessment

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he needs to assess Matty Longstaff after his season-long loan with Aberdeen was cut short. The midfielder left Pittodrie due to a lack of game time in the Scottish Premiership. But with Longstaff back on Tyneside, Howe told Chronicle Live: “I need to make a...
The Independent

Eddie Howe will ‘count the bodies’ ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Everton

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will take a roll call ahead of Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton after admitting he is “dangerously close” to not having enough players to fulfil the fixture.The Magpies went into Monday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with their squad ravaged by positive Covid-19 tests and injuries and emerged further depleted.Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and the suspended Isaac Hayden were absent from a matchday squad which featured only eight substitutes, while Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin both limped off.Howe admitted Wilson’s injury in particular was a concern, and while midfielder Hayden is...
The Independent

Coronavirus outbreak in Newcastle squad forces postponement of Everton clash

Everton’s match against Newcastle on Thursday has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Magpies squad, the Premier League has announced.Newcastle had gone into Monday’s clash against Manchester United with their squad already depleted by positive tests and injuries, then also losing Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to injury during the 1-1 draw.A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “Everton’s match against Newcastle at Goodison Park, due to be played at 1930 on Thursday December 30, has regrettably been postponed.Our game at home to Newcastle United on Thursday has been postponed after the Premier League...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
