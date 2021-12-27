ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Douglas International Airport Experiencing Flight Cancellations

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4388uz_0dX17Bbq00

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport


Traveling during the holidays can be a bit hectic. If you’re traveling home from the holidays, you may experience some alterations in your plans. COVID-19 has caused cancellations for airlines like Delta, United and Alaska. Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reported about 12 cancellations since this morning. Airline officials recommend that travelers arrive to the airport at least two hours before their departure time.
Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 The Block

Several Bank of America Locations Close Temporarily in Charlotte

Bank of America has temporarily closed 11 branches in Charlotte. A spokesperson for the bank said the closures occur in areas where there are fewer visits and not enough staffing. The areas affected include: Park Road York Road South End Kenilworth Commons Sharon Road Station Legacy Union Carmel Commons Northeast Sardis Village Albermarle Road Mill […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

Charlotte Airport Launches New Program for Those with Hidden Disabilities

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has launched a new program to help those with hidden disabilities feel more comfortable in the airport. The airport partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to develop the program. Those with disabilities such as autism, anxiety, dementia, chronic pain, and visual/hearing impairment can receive a free sunflower lanyard, bracelet, or pin to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

‘Airplane Karen’ Patricia Cornwall Arrested For Striking A Passenger Who Called Her Out For “Rosa Parks” Remark

What is it with these Karens and their Kent-le-men counterparts acting a caucasified fool on airplanes? Recently, another member of the mile-white club went viral after being caught on camera assaulting another passenger who had but one request: “Sit down, Karen.” https://twitter.com/ATLUncensored/status/1474552407707242498 According to the Grio, the incident occurred on December 23, on Delta Airlines […]
NFL
92.7 The Block

COVID canceling New Year’s Eve plans again this year

What are you doing on New Year’s Eve? It looked like New Year’s Eve was going to be “normal” again.  That’s kind of changed. The omicron and delta COVID variants are coming to the party too. What are your plans? Cities around the country are canceling New Year’s Eve plans or have decided to scale […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy