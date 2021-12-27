ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Kel Mitchell Discusses His Pastorship & 90-Day Devotional ‘Blessed Mode’ [Listen]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZX0vF_0dX174W000


Kel Mitchell has made the world laugh on many occasions in the past as a comedian, and now he’s looking to spread a similar joy through the word of God in his new calling as a pastor.

We got the Nickelodeon all-star to join the Get Up! church for a brief chat about the origins of his pastorship and how it led him to publish a new devotional book titled Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith .

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

With Blessed Up , Kel sought out to create a guide for those that simply want to stay covered in prayer on a daily basis. He even credits Erica and the classic Mary Mary song “Go Get It” as a direct inspiration for a part in his book where he delivers the message, “go get them blessings!”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to our interview with Kel Mitchell on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, where he also leads us in a closing devotional:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Kingdom Business’: Yolanda Adams & Serayah To Lead Cast Of BET+ Gospel Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Yolanda Adams and Serayah have been tapped to star in Kingdom Business, a  music-driven drama executive produced by DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven), Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel), multi-Grammy-award-winner Kirk Franklin and Michael Van Dyck. Written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart, co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series, the eight-episode Kingdom Business explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. The series will be led by Adams as the reigning “Queen of Gospel” Denita Jordan and Serayah as Rbel, a talented up-and-coming gospel star...
RELIGION
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Chante Moore Shares How She Met The ‘Right One’, Debut’s New Single + Her Secret To Great Gumbo [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW}

Singer & song writer Chante Moore called into Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to debut her brand new single, “Right One”. She shares how the song came about & what inspired her to make this record. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) On top of […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Kel Mitchell
Person
James Fortune
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Virgil Abloh
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastorship
hiphopnc.com

Remembering Kim Porter On What Would Be Her 51st Birthday

Today marks Kim Porter’s 51st birthday. The beautiful model and mother of four departed from this earth on November 15th, 2018. She left behind a kind legacy and positive vibes that can be seen through her work and her kids. Hailing from Columbus, GA, Kim stepped on the scene...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Billy Dee Williams Mourns Murder of Dear Friend Jacqueline Avant

Billy Dee Williams thinks America is in one of its darkest periods ever ... referencing the latest act of violence against his dear friends. We got Billy Dee Thursday in WeHo and asked about the murder this week of Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant. Billy Dee is...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Sells NFT Inspired By His Jewelry Collection

A new NFT collection inspired by the jewelry collection of Tupac Shakur will be sold by the late rap icon’s estate, making it the first Pac-related NFT to be officially authorized. “The Immortal Collection” will become available on Wednesday (Dec. 15) and includes digital replicas of 2pac’s most popular pieces of jewelry, including one that was worn by the rapper on the night of his death. Created by Digital Arts & Sciences in partnership with Impossible Brief, The Immortal Collection consists of four pieces: “Artist,” “Activist,” “Sinner,” and “Saint.” Each piece is inspired by one aspect of Pac’s personality and includes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

424
Followers
431
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy