Congress & Courts

Court Confirms Ruling Against Tech Companies In Suit Over Istanbul Attack

By Wendy Davis
 3 days ago

A federal appellate court on Monday refused to reconsider an earlier ruling that allows a terrorist victim's family members to proceed with claims that Google, Twitter and Facebook aided the growth of terrorism. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals didn't give a reason for its refusal to revisit the...

