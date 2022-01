NEW YORK – The New York City Racial Justice Commission, the first of its kind in the nation, formed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, today marched from Foley Square to the Office of the City Clerk and delivered its final report. In the first nine months of its two-year mandate to identify and root out structural racism, the Commission has delivered three landmark ballot proposals that, if adopted, would be among the most broad, structural racial equity laws in the country. These proposals would embed equity into the City’s planning, programming, and auditing processes.

