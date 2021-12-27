Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve at the Elizabeth Taber Library

WAREHAM - The Wareham Free Library will celebrate Noon Year's Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Come celebrate the New Year at a time that the entire family can enjoy. The fun begins with silly stories and tales as told by Big Ryan's Tall Tales. Big Ryan is sure to have kids of all ages (including mom's and dad's) laughing as we end the year. A few activities will follow the Tall Tales that will lead up to a noon time countdown and balloon drop. The program is free and no registration is required. A reminder: masks must be worn in town buildings. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Wareham Free Library.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO