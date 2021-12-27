ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve at the Elizabeth Taber Library

 5 days ago

MARION — The Elizabeth Taber Libary will be hosting a...

Wicked Local

Wareham Free Library celebrates Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 31

WAREHAM - The Wareham Free Library will celebrate Noon Year's Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Come celebrate the New Year at a time that the entire family can enjoy. The fun begins with silly stories and tales as told by Big Ryan's Tall Tales. Big Ryan is sure to have kids of all ages (including mom's and dad's) laughing as we end the year. A few activities will follow the Tall Tales that will lead up to a noon time countdown and balloon drop. The program is free and no registration is required. A reminder: masks must be worn in town buildings. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Wareham Free Library.
WAREHAM, MA
romper.com

How To Throw A Memorable Kid’s New Year’s Eve Party

It doesn’t take a lot to throw a fun adult New Year’s Eve party; some good music and some prosecco and sparkling cider will do the trick, but a kid-friendly soirée isn’t quite as easy. From their inability to stay awake until midnight to their need for constant entertainment, if you don’t know how to throw a kids’ New Year’s Eve party, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It can be done, though, and the best approach is to plan it out in pieces so that it doesn't seem so overwhelming.
RELATIONSHIPS
Record-Journal

New Year’s Eve crafts to do with kids

These New Year’s Eve Crafts for kids are easy, fun, and most can be done with items from around the house (or the dollar store!). Ingredients: 6oz Elmer’s Glitter Glue, 1-2 tablespoons Baking Soda, 4 tablespoons Contact Solution. Directions:. Find a bowl to mix your slime in. Pour...
LIFESTYLE
Fort Morgan Times

New Year’s Countdown event planned for kids at Fort Morgan library

There’s something a bit magical about the countdown to a new year. However, young children usually miss out on that excitement and anticipation due to bed time. The Fort Morgan Children’s Library is providing a taste of the fun with a program planned for Dec. 29. Children’s Librarian LynnDee Koehler has organized a Kids’ New Year’s Noon Celebration. At this event kids will participate in a countdown to noon (instead of midnight). A story, crafts and snacks also will be included.
FORT MORGAN, CO
theweektoday.com

Photos: Celebrating New Year’s a little early at the library

Celebrations kicked off early at the Wareham Free Library on New Year’s Eve with a party that concluded with a countdown to noon and a balloon drop. Kids started the morning with Big Ryan’s Tall Tales, before getting in line to take a swing at what proved to be a remarkably resilient pinata.
CELEBRATIONS
theweektoday.com

Happy Noon Year! 2022 arrives early at library

MARION _ They celebrated the new year at the stroke of 12. They may have been 12 hours ahead of their adult counterparts, but children at Elizabeth Tabor Library Children celebrated a new year at noontime Dec. 31 with noisemakers, construction paper hats and a countdown that began at 11:59:50.
FESTIVAL
9&10 News

Great Lakes Children’s Museum Hosting Kid-Friendly New Year’s Eve

The Great Lakes Children Museum is ringing in the new year Friday with the kids. Three sessions Friday will consist of decorating party hats, decorating the ball and, of course, dropping the ball for the new year. Then they’ll finish with stomping away the old year on squares of bubble...
metroparent.com

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Fun in Macomb County

The New Year is fast approaching! If you’re looking for something to do with your kiddos prior to the big ball drop, browse this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve fun in Macomb County to plan for family’s outing to ring in 2022. Make-and-Take New Year’s Eve...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WGAL

Dutch Wonderland hosts New Year's Eve celebration for kids

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration for kids. It's the first year for Duke's Diamond New Year's. Guests are invited to join Duke the dragon beginning at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Aqua-stadium. The diamond will drop at 4 p.m. and kids...
LANCASTER, PA
KEYC

Mankato Playhouse to host kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Playhouse is putting on their annual New Year’s Eve party on Friday. People are welcome to swing by the Mankato Playhouse for an optional dinner at Blue Boat and entertainment by the Amy Manette Band. Afterward, they will be performing a Mankato Playhouse Past, Present and Future Cabaret show, which will then be followed by dancing with “Neon-LIVE” and conclude with a midnight toast to ring in the new year.
MANKATO, MN
eastcobbnews.com

Mountain View Library holding ‘Noon Year’s Eve Eve’ party for kids

Submitted information by the Cobb County Public Library System:. Children will celebrate the start of 2022 early with kid-friendly special events on Thursday at Cobb County libraries. The “Noon Year’s Eve Eve” party at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, starts at 11:30 am December 30. The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
KAAL-TV

Kids celebrate New Year's Eve at Spark

(ABC 6 News) - Kids also had some New Year's Eve fun at the SPARKLE Noon Year's Eve event at Spark Children's Museum in Rochester on Friday. There was a ball drop at noon for the kids who can't make it until midnight. "We do a bunch of fun activities...
ROCHESTER, MN
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Years Eve Party At Minburn Public Library

If you are searching for fun activities to take part in for the New Year’s holiday, one local library has an event coming up this week. Minburn Public Library Director Nicole Connick says they will be hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Party from 11 a.m. to noon this Friday for those who would like to celebrate the holiday but don’t want to stay up late.
MINBURN, IA
Springfield News Sun

4 last-minute, family-friendly New Year’s Eve activities

New Year’s Eve is a time for the whole family to celebrate — that includes moms, dads and the kids. Making plans that include the whole crew can sometimes be tricky. That’s why we put together four family-friendly activities for New Year’s Eve that take little to no planning.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kciiradio.com

Washington Library Hosting Hybrid Noon Year’s Eve-Eve Party

Families can celebrate the start of 2022 a couple days early at the Washington Public Library. As the library will be closed on New Year’s Eve this Friday, they will be hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve-Eve” party at 11 a.m. Thursday. Youth Services Librarian Jenisa Harris says this event will include games, crafts, and a balloon drop to ring in the New Year, without having to stay up past midnight, “Registration is required for this event, we’ve had a huge turnout in the past which we’ve loved, but with COVID we still want to be very safe and cautious about large groups in our building. We’re going to try really well to space out events.”
WASHINGTON, IA

