Kid-friendly New Year’s Eve at the Elizabeth Taber Library

Families can celebrate the start of 2022 a couple days early at the Washington Public Library. As the library will be closed on New Year’s Eve this Friday, they will be hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve-Eve” party at 11 a.m. Thursday. Youth Services Librarian Jenisa Harris says this event will include games, crafts, and a balloon drop to ring in the New Year, without having to stay up past midnight, “Registration is required for this event, we’ve had a huge turnout in the past which we’ve loved, but with COVID we still want to be very safe and cautious about large groups in our building. We’re going to try really well to space out events.”
