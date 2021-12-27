Bookkeeper/Office - Riverhorse on Main

Park City's leading HOA management company is seeking a rock-star HOA Operations Manager who would be responsible for the day-to-day planning and management of key functions within the 12 homeowners associations we serve including capital project planning/management, vendor contracting/management, maintenance management, and other property management tasks. Candidate must be proactive, a great communicator, tech-savvy, fun to work with, and hyper-organized. We only want the best candidates to apply. $70K/year + benefits.
