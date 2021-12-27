LEGAL NOTICE – Order Opening Commercial Greater Amberjack Season

THERE are quite a few rare coins out there that might be worth some serious mint. Some might happen possess these and are wondering if they should cash in now or continue to hold on to them. Reasons why you might want to sell one of your rare coins is...
Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
The New Orleans Health Department and the NOLA Public Libraries collaborated again to fight the COVID-19 surge by giving away N95 masks at six local libraries.
The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while…
BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that commercial fishing seasons for Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus) and Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili), as well as the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper (Lutjanus synagris), will open in Mississippi territorial waters on January 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time.
COVID-19 cases, particularly the highly transmissible omicron variant continue to soar in New Jersey. According to the state, nearly 28,000 newly confirmed positive cases were reported over 24 hours, as well as 34 additional deaths. Hospitalizations have also increased, with 3,604 patients with COVID-related symptoms occupying hospital beds statewide. To...
Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain confirmed to WWL Radio that the raw, bud form of medical marijuana set for sale starting January 1st cleared a battery of safety tests. Starting in 2022 patients with medical…
In response to cold outside temperatures, the City of Grants Pass is operating a Warming Center at Grants Pass High School Commons located at 830 NE 9th Street. The facility complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please note this is a no-smoking facility. The Center will be open Friday,...
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today commercial and recreational fishing seasons for the new year. Commercial fishing seasons for gray triggerfish and greater amberjack will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational season for red grouper will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational...
Comments / 0