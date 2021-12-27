ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGAL NOTICE – Order Opening Commercial Greater Amberjack Season

Under the authority of Mississippi Code Ann. § 49-15-15, the...

Commercial, recreational fishing seasons opening, closing

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that commercial fishing seasons for Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus) and Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili), as well as the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper (Lutjanus synagris), will open in Mississippi territorial waters on January 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time.
Commercial and recreational fishing season opens

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today commercial and recreational fishing seasons for the new year. Commercial fishing seasons for gray triggerfish and greater amberjack will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational season for red grouper will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational...
