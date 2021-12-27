LEGAL NOTICE – Order Opening Commercial Gray Triggerfish Season

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that commercial fishing seasons for Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus) and Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili), as well as the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper (Lutjanus synagris), will open in Mississippi territorial waters on January 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Thursday, Dec. 30, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022. Emergency Administrative Order 25 is the fourth emergency order issued since August...
Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain confirmed to WWL Radio that the raw, bud form of medical marijuana set for sale starting January 1st cleared a battery of safety tests. Starting in 2022 patients with medical…
In response to cold outside temperatures, the City of Grants Pass is operating a Warming Center at Grants Pass High School Commons located at 830 NE 9th Street. The facility complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Please note this is a no-smoking facility. The Center will be open Friday,...
