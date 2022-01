The former chairman of telecoms giant BT and the Government’s preferred choice to chair the UK’s accounting watchdog has received a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.Jan du Plessis is honoured for services to telecoms and business, having overseen negotiations with regulators of BT’s full fibre broadband rollout.The South African-born businessman, who spent most of his career working in the UK, told the PA news agency: “Especially as an immigrant who first came to the country some 40 years ago, it is a tremendous honour to have my business career recognised in this way.“However, the improvements we have seen...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO