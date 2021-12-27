Small Parcel Delivery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon, DHL, 3PL Central

Opportunities in the AR/VR chip market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the AR/VR chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% to 24%. In this market, handheld devices are expected to remain the largest device type, and gaming segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing use of mobile devices, such as smartphones, significant increase in number of game users, and increasing awareness of the technology change.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 HOURS AGO