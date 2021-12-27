ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Parcel Delivery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon, DHL, 3PL Central

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Small Parcel Delivery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Small Parcel Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Radiopharmaceutical Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, Eli Lilly

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Radiopharmaceutical Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, Eli Lilly, Bracco Imaging, SIEMENS, Navidea, Nordion, IBA Group & Jubilant Pharma etc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Las Vegas Herald

AR/VR Chip Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the AR/VR chip market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the AR/VR chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% to 24%. In this market, handheld devices are expected to remain the largest device type, and gaming segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing use of mobile devices, such as smartphones, significant increase in number of game users, and increasing awareness of the technology change.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Precision Medicine Market May Set Epic Growth Story with GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Precision Medicine Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories & Healthcore etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Global Lime Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lime Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
WRIC - ABC 8News

10 ways COVID has morphed the U.S. supply chain

(STACKER)— The pandemic has exposed many weaknesses in the U.S. economy. The effects of widespread furloughs and layoffs, business closures and high rates of unemployment were felt by many families — but the supply chain issues, which started early in the pandemic, helped bring to light the fragility of the national economy. COVID-19 was identified […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Spiced Rum Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Diageo, Bacardi, Tanduay Distillers

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Spiced Rum Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Spiced Rum market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Leukaphereis Products Market billion dollar global business with unlimited potential | Terumo, ZenBio, Fresenius, Lonza

Latest publication on 'Global Leukaphereis Products Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Haemonetics Corporation (United States), Terumo BC, Inc (United States), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Guangzhou Daji Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Macopharma SA (France), Caltag Medsystem Limited (United Kingdom), ZenBio (United States), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Lonza Group AG (Switzerland). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Aftermarket Market Is Booming Worldwide with Delphi Automotive, Johnsons Controls, Denso, Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Delphi Automotive PLC, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Johnsons Controls Inc., Denso Corporation, 3M Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC & Robert Bosch GmbH.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Marine Fuel Pump Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Cummins, Yanmar, Caterpillar, Delphi Automotive

Latest publication on 'Global Marine Fuel Pump Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Woodward Inc. (United States), Cummins Inc. (United States), Yanmar Co. Ltd. (Japan), Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. (United Kingdom), Liebherr International Ag (Switzerland), Caterpillar Inc. (United States), Man Se (Germany), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc. (United States), Denso Corporation (Japan). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Mattresses Market is Booming Worldwide with GEL-A-MED, Skytron, David Scott Company

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Medical Mattresses Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Anetic Aid, Schmitz u.Soehne, Mediland Enterprise, Sizewise, GEL-A-MED, Skytron, Eschmann Equipment, Kohlas, David Scott Company, Shor-Line, Eswell, ROHO, Geratherm Medical AG & AADCO Medical etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Worth Observing Growth: MicroSoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are MicroSoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, GE healthcare, Carestream Health, Alibaba Cloud, Agfa-Gevaert, Google Cloud Platform, Dell & Athenahealth.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Genealogy Products and Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Key Players WikiTree, MyHeritage, Living DNA, Geneanet, GenealogyBank, FindmyPast, Familysearch, Family Tree DNA

The Genealogy Products and Services Market research report contains in-depth analysis of a wide range of topics, including recent technological advancements, global industry trends, market size, share, and emerging technologies. In addition, a variety of exploratory research approaches, including primary and secondary research, were used to develop an analytical understanding of the market. The research report is authoritative because it includes a professional examination of various business facts, such as key regions, global market players, prospects, triggers, constraints, and obstacles. The research looks at the current and future state of major applications, as well as their potential.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market by 2021-2027 with Profiling Key Players Tableu Software, Sentry Data Systems, SAS, Oracle, Microstrategy, Microsoft, IBM, Accenture

The Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market research report contains in-depth analysis of a wide range of topics, including recent technological advancements, global industry trends, market size, share, and emerging technologies. In addition, a variety of exploratory research approaches, including primary and secondary research, were used to develop an analytical understanding of the market. The research report is authoritative because it includes a professional examination of various business facts, such as key regions, global market players, prospects, triggers, constraints, and obstacles. The research looks at the current and future state of major applications, as well as their potential.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Sensor And Camera Technologies Market May See a Big Move | Sensata Technologies, Continental, Zf Friedrichshafen, Autoliv

Worldwide Automotive Sensor And Camera Technologies Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Automotive Sensor And Camera Technologies Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Continental, Zf Friedrichshafen, Sensata Technologies, Nxp Semiconductors, Valeo, Aei, Te Connectivity, Stonkam, Omnivision Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, Autoliv, Magna International, Mobileye, Delphi Automotive & Robert Bosch.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Drone Technology in Education Market is Booming Worldwide | Extreme Fliers, 3DR, Syma

Latest released the research study on Global Drone Technology in Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drone Technology in Education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drone Technology in Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DJI (China), Draganfly (Canada), Extreme Fliers (United Kingdom), Parrot (France), 3DR (United States), Action Drone (United States), Pix4D (Switzerland), Skycatch (United States), Skyward a Verizon Company (United States) and Syma (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Provider Population Health Management Platforms Market is Going to Boom | Cerner, Health Catalyst, EClinicalWorks

Latest released the research study on Global Healthcare Provider Population Health Management Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Healthcare Provider Population Health Management Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Healthcare Provider Population Health Management Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cerner Corporation (United States), Epic Systems Corporation (United States), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), I2i Population Health (United States), Health Catalyst (United States), Optum (United States), Enli Health Intelligence (United States), EClinicalWorks (United States), Orion Health (New Zealand) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Real Estate Software Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Accruent, Argus Financial Software, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Real Estate Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Real Estate Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Cisco Systems, Itron, Signify, Philips Lighting

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Connected (Smart) Street Lights Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Adesto Technologies Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Itron Inc., Signify NV, Telensa Ltd., Philips Lighting, Citelum, Dimonoff, EnGo PLANET, Led Roadway Lighting, Schreder etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nuance Communications, Continental, Visteon

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bosch, Valeo S.A., DENSO Corporation, Continental, Visteon, Samsung Electronics, Alpine Electronics Inc, Clarion, Magneti Marelli, Desay SV, Yazaki Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc, Luxoft Holding, Inc, Synaptics Incorporated, Rightware etc.
MARKETS

