LEGAL NOTICE – Order Closing Recreational Gag Season

 5 days ago

Under the authority of Mississippi Code Ann. § 49-15-15, the...

Commercial, recreational fishing seasons opening, closing

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that commercial fishing seasons for Gray Triggerfish (Balistes capriscus) and Greater Amberjack (Seriola dumerili), as well as the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper (Lutjanus synagris), will open in Mississippi territorial waters on January 1, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time.
Buy Weed Online Legally – Top 3 Brands Of Cannabis Plants To Order Recreational Marijuana Stocks 2022| Weed Edibles & Delta 8 THC Gift Packs For Stoners

Those who wish to try out weed products often hesitate because they wonder at the legality of it all. Besides, some side effects are associated with regular consumption, which many people find off-putting. Well, it turns out there is a solution to both these supposed problems: use Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC isn’t as potent as Delta 9 and doesn’t cause some of the side effects of the latter, such as anxiety, etc. This is why we have featured the best Delta 8 brands in this article that you can purchase weed legally from.
Chief Justice issues emergency order regarding COVID-19

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Thursday, Dec. 30, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts and giving individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Jan. 14, 2022. Emergency Administrative Order 25 is the fourth emergency order issued since August...
State
Mississippi State
Commercial and recreational fishing season opens

