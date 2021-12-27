ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mary Shelley Club

By Moldavsky, Goldy
Cover picture for the articleLast year, Rachel Chavez survived a home invasion. In an attempt to provide her with a new start, her mother, who teaches at Manchester Prep, an affluent Manhattan high school, moves them from their Long Island house to a Brooklyn apartment and enrolls Rachel at Manchester Prep. Since the...

My Favorite Books of 2021

Season’s Readings everyone! Well, like 2020, 2021 has also been a year we will not soon forget. As the pandemic continues, and we navigate as best we can through what has become our “new normal,” the need for both respite and recreation has never been greater. 2021 also challenges us to look to authorities to gain understanding and answers to the questions that plague everyone in these uncertain times. Author Neil Gaiman tells us that “Fiction gives us empathy: it puts us inside the minds of other people, gives us the gifts of seeing the world through their eyes. Fiction is a lie that tells us true things, over and over.” So it would seem that while non-fiction titles have always been the go to sources for truth, the truth can, and will, be found in the fiction books we enjoy as well. And that truth, from either source, is equally important at this time in history, where facts and reason are often devalued in the face of feelings and misinformation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
