Cattle and hogs begin a quiet trading week

Soybeans closed mixed after trading lower for most of the day Wednesday, finding a market correction following a nearly 10-day streak of closing higher, which ended Tuesday. January beans closed two and three quarters cents lower at $13.56 and the deferred May contract closed two and a quarter cents higher at $13.77. Soybean meal demand seems to be limiting some of the bearish action but, ultimately, the January contract closed 50 cents lower at $415.40. A strong soybean basis is creating strong soybean meal demand, but that strength could be limited on extended feed stock demand. Soybean oil bounced higher, up 15 points at $56.70. Export sales are down for both corn and beans with soy exports down nearly 25 percent compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, Brazil is projected to have a sharp increase in soy exports. South American weather remains a key focus with continued drought conditions in most parts of Argentina and Brazil, rain in the extended forecast could reverse the bullish weather pressure in the market.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO