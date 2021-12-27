ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cattle and hogs begin a quiet trading week

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Direct cash cattle trade was quiet Monday and cash hogs closed lower. The cattle trade was typically quiet Monday, even more so because of Christmas, with bids and asking prices yet to be established. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, cattle were mixed, waiting for cash business to develop....

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Scattered cattle deals in Texas at $138

Cattle closed mixed on Thursday with live cattle down on low export totals and feeders higher on a drop in corn prices. Mixed boxed beef limited upward pressure for live cattle. Cattle futures will continue to closely watch cash trade to close the year. Light direct cash cattle trade was...
TEXAS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans lead the way down on light exports

Soybeans closed lower on rainfall in southern Brazil. January beans closed 28 and three quarter cents lower at $13.27 and three quarters, March beans ended the day 30 and a quarter cents lower at $13.38 and a half. Brazil’s forecast shows another chance of rainfall next week, but the hot, dry pattern is expected to mostly continue in southern Brazil and Argentina. U.S. soybean processing margins remain favorable, but a lack of export sales news continues to be bearish for the complex. January soybean meal closed $1.80 lower at $413.60 and soybean oil closed 85 points down at $55.85. The weekly soybean sales have been marked at under 525,000 metric tons of old beans, a marketing year low, and 75,000 tons of new beans.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Direct cash hogs close lower

Cattle futures saw strong gains Wednesday with support from cash trade. The complex was also being supported by the lower to sideways movement for corn and soybeans and strengthening boxed beef values. Cattle futures will likely continue to closely watch cash trade to close the year. A few direct cash...
AGRICULTURE
actionforex.com

Euro Trades Quietly in Thin Holiday Trade

The euro continues to have a quiet week and is drifting on Wednesday. EUR/USD is currently trading around 1.1310. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone or the US today. Investors will be keeping an eye on US Pending Home Sales, but these are unlikely to cause much of a reaction in the currency markets. The dollar index has dipped to 96.11, down 0.09% on the day, marking a fourth day of sideways trading. The index faces resistance at 96.30 and has support at 95.80.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybeans mixed, wheat higher on export sale

Soybeans closed mixed after trading lower for most of the day Wednesday, finding a market correction following a nearly 10-day streak of closing higher, which ended Tuesday. January beans closed two and three quarters cents lower at $13.56 and the deferred May contract closed two and a quarter cents higher at $13.77. Soybean meal demand seems to be limiting some of the bearish action but, ultimately, the January contract closed 50 cents lower at $415.40. A strong soybean basis is creating strong soybean meal demand, but that strength could be limited on extended feed stock demand. Soybean oil bounced higher, up 15 points at $56.70. Export sales are down for both corn and beans with soy exports down nearly 25 percent compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, Brazil is projected to have a sharp increase in soy exports. South American weather remains a key focus with continued drought conditions in most parts of Argentina and Brazil, rain in the extended forecast could reverse the bullish weather pressure in the market.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hogs gain ground on expectations of tight supplies

Hogs gain ground on expectations of tight supplies. Cattle futures closed higher on lower corn and soybean futures. The market is still waiting on a signal from cash business. Most market movement will likely come late in the week to see if packers or feedlots blink first on the cash front while processing numbers are down for Christmas and the New Year. Strong boxed beef movement could be bullish for the cattle complex, but mostly for live cattle futures.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

European Markets Trade Higher in Quiet Tuesday Trading

European markets traded higher Tuesday as general market bullishness - or complacency appears to have set in for investors. At 12:50 CET (1150 GMT) the DAX traded up .6%, the CAC 40 was up around .4%, as was the Euro Stoxx 50, while the FTSE MIB was up .7% and the IBEX 35 traded .5% higher. This comes on the heels of a moderate gain for European indices to kick off the holiday week, and the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high during the U.S. session. The FTSE 100 remains closed in observance of Boxing Day.
STOCKS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lack of exports weakens crop futures

Soybeans flipped to trade lower after profit taking on an overbought bounce. January beans closed three and a quarter cents lower at $13.59 and March beans closed three and a half lower at $13.68. Soybean meal kept its strength finishing $1.10 higher at $415.90. Soybean oil drew back, losing 17 points closing at $56.55. A lack of export news was bearish across the board for commodities. Soybean futures have been supported by drought conditions in South America, mostly Brazil and Argentina. A strong soybean basis is creating strong soybean meal demand, but that strength could be limited on extended feed stock demand.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Hogs
voiceofmuscatine.com

Impact of China dairy demand slowdown likely limited

Impact of China dairy demand slowdown likely limited. December 28, 2021 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: Dairy, Dairy, News. A dairy analyst expects slowing Chinese demand to not be as bearish for markets as previously forecast. Ben Laine with Rabobank tells Brownfield the potential for a mild slowdown in dairy...
AGRICULTURE
kiwaradio.com

USDA NASS reports for Iowa cattle on feed and hogs & pigs

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released quarterly reports for cattle on feed and hogs & pigs in Iowa last Thursday. On December 1, 2021, there were 23.8 million hogs and pigs on Iowa farms. Inventory was down 1 percent from the...
IOWA STATE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Trade Sends Hogs Higher

It was a quiet day throughout the livestock complex, as the lean hog contracts rallied but the cattle complex traded timidly without any fundamental support aiding in the market’s ability to trade higher. The cattle contracts struggled throughout Monday’s trade, but the lean hog contracts leaped with ample support,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

World stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

BANGKOK — (AP) — Major world share benchmarks were mixed at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks were flat early Monday in Paris and Frankfurt and fell in Shanghai, Bangkok, Tokyo and...
STOCKS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Area 4-Hers begin cattle projects

Edgecombe County has a strong 4-H program and another aspect of it is underway. A little over two weeks ago, youngsters across the county began their cattle projects for the upcoming year — starting with a weigh-in and culminating with the Eastern Carolina 4-H Livestock Show & Sale some 120 days later, on April 5-6, 2022.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle, hog futures higher ahead of Friday’s reports

Cattle, hog futures higher ahead of Friday’s reports. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle closed higher ahead of Thursday Cattle on Feed numbers. February live cattle closed $.45 higher at $137.37 and April live cattle closed $.77 higher at $142.12. January feeder cattle closed $.92 higher at $161.77 and March feeder cattle closed $.10 higher at $161.92.
AGRICULTURE
Citizen Tribune

Quiet holiday trade has analysts looking at demand

The holidays are often a quiet time in the grain markets, and 2021’s Christmas and New Year promise to be no different. Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group, said the annual trend of choppy grain markets should continue as low volume and trader activity settle in, with not much information to be gleaned out of the price action.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Strong Exports Help Live Cattle, Lean Hog Contracts

While the feeder cattle contracts would like to rally too, the market isn’t able to move higher alongside the live cattle and lean hog contracts amid higher corn prices. The week’s doggish attitude is continuing well into Thursday’s market for feeder cattle futures, while the live cattle and lean hog contracts see a little more support amid a strong export report. That doesn’t mean the cash cattle market is seeing any better interest as there’s yet to be any more trade seen.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Agronomist shares tar spot considerations for the ’22

Agronomist shares tar spot considerations for the ’22. December 30, 2021 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Corn, crops, News. An agronomist is encouraging growers to make management decisions for tar spot in 2022 after increased pressure this year. Jon Skinner is a regional agronomy manager with Beck’s, the largest...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Producers made, paid more in November

December 30, 2021 By Will Robinson Filed Under: News. The USDA says producers made and paid more in November than in October. The index of prices received rose 1.9 percent on gains for corn, soybeans, cattle, hogs, milk, broiler chickens and eggs. The index of prices received was up seven...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy