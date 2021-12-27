ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Angelo Dawkins Recalls Realizing He Had Made It

By Stefano Briganti
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Profits member Angelo Dawkins recently appeared on The No. 1 Ranked Show with R.J. Young, where he talked about the moment in which he understood that the WWE Universe was behind him and Montez Ford. “Brooklyn, 2019, when he faced Murphy and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
WWE
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match. Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rollins
Wrestling World

WWE: Big problems during the Raw tapings

The situation inside the WWE backstage's said to be on the verge of absurdity, with several Superstars and several insiders who would have been attacked by the pandemic virus and would have thus deserted all the latest live events and tapings of the Stamford-based company. The names that for the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Combat#Nxt Takeover#Raw Tag Team Champions
MMAmania.com

Coke vs Roids! Dana White just challenged Jake Paul to a drug-testing contest

UFC President Dana White is not a coke head — and he’s willing to prove it. But if the Las Vegas fight boss is going to commit to random drug testing over the next 10 years, effectively ending his chance of getting hooked on blow, then social media star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul must also agree to share his “Problem Child” lemonade with the nearest WADA-accredited laboratory.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite’s Move To TBS Next Week, Lots More

During a recent interview with TVInsider.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW Dynamite moving to TBS next week, how he thinks the company did in 2021, and lots more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On AEW Dynamite’s shift to TBS next week: “It’s awesome...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On Incident That Led To Jeff Hardy’s Release

A few weeks ago Jeff Hardy teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos at a WWE live event in Edinburg, TX and after Hardy tagged out he left through the crowd before the match was over. Following the incident at the...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Raw Viewership For 12/27/21

This week’s episode of WWE Raw drew 1,593,000 viewers. This is up from the 1,553,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. The 18-49 demo was a 0.41 rating, up from last week’s 0.38 rating. The show went up against Monday Night Football on ESPN that averaged over 12 million viewers.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Several ROH Contracts

Months ago it was reported that with ROH going on hiatus, most talent deals were going to be up at the end of the year while other wrestlers will have their deals come due in March. Fightful Select reports Jonathan Gresham, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young’s deals are indeed up...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership For 12/29/21

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from the show last week that did 1,020,000. They drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is the same as the previous week’s 0.37. AEW Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
WWE
CBS Sports

Liv Morgan has found 'Angry Liv Girl,' wants her in attendance at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan's No. 1 fan might just make her way to WWE Day 1. A young girl affectionately dubbed "Angry Live Girl" captured the Internet's imagination after her sour expression to Becky Lynch's dirty win over Morgan made the WWE Raw broadcast. Morgan will get another crack at the Raw...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Breaking News – Toni Storm Gone From WWE

Some shocking news regarding Toni Storm today. According to a report from Fightful, the Australian Superstar is gone from WWE. Storm was on the road for the company as recently as last night, working Triple Threat matches with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. This comes as a big surprise as...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

B-Fab Explains The Difficulty Of WWE’s Contracts

During the virtual signing that we covered yesterday, B-Fab talked about her WWE release and addressed some rumors about what led to it. Another thing she mentioned is how risky WWE contracts can be, questioning if the conditions that WWE imposes are actually fair for the talents: “It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you can call it a contract because most contracts have to be worked through until they are finished. With them being able to terminate whenever it’s more like an agreement than a contract. If you want to live your life, you can’t put your life on hold for this agreement because they can change it whenever they want. It’s kind of hard to plan what you want to do when you don’t know what’s going to happen day-to-day. It’s not very secure and it’s a scary situation to put yourself in. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it. Now, people are moving from across the country to do this job and you can get cut in six months and you moved your entire life and family over here.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy