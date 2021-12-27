Giants' Matt Peart out for season after tearing ACL in Week 16

Matt Peart’s season for the New York Giants is officially over.

During the 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Peart left the game with an apparent knee injury. As it turns out, he suffered a torn ACL.

Peart was starting at right tackle for the Giants with Nate Solder on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Korey Cunningham took over for Peart when he went down with the injury.

Peart started in five of the 15 games he appeared in for the Giants in 2021.

In other roster moves, the Giants have placed safety Julian Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Center Evan Boehm has been released from the practice squad and cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman has been placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.