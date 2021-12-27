ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals add six players to coronavirus protocols as return to action nears

By Roman Stubbs
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov were among the Washington Capitals to appear at their first practice in more than a week Monday, both flashing smiles as they zipped up and down the ice after being sidelined on the NHL's coronavirus protocols list. But the return of those stars was...

