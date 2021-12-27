ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial finished a third full day of deliberations Monday with no sign that a verdict is near and no clear signal either that there is dissension in their ranks. Jurors in Manhattan...

