Argentina braces for new COVID wave as cases rise to highest in almost 6 months

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.

TRAFFIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO