Public Health

Argentina braces for new COVID wave as cases rise to highest in almost 6 months

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, according to the country’s health ministry, the highest daily tally in almost 6 months as the Omicron variant spreads around the world....

wiky.com

Reuters

Mexico reports 58 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 297,916

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 58 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 297,916. The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. Reporting by Adriana Barrera. Our Standards:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK records highest daily Covid case toll of pandemic amid warning Omicron wave may peak ‘fast’

The UK has reported a record number of new Covid cases for the second day in a row, amid warnings the Omicron wave could peak “really quite fast”. A total of 88,376 infections were recorded on Wednesday, a rise from the 78,610 identified the previous day, and 146 more people died.The highest new case numbers so far were revealed as the government insisted that it is not encouraging people to cancel their plans this Christmas, although it emerged earlier that the Queen has scrapped her festive family party next week. The hospitality industry is continuing to experience a mass...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Paraguay#South America#Reuters#Omicron
104.1 WIKY

Australia COVID numbers surge as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia recorded another surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted a staged reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls. The three most populous states, New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and Queensland, reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Kosovo reports first cases of COVID-19 Omicron

PRISTINA (Reuters) – Kosovo’s health ministry said on Sunday it had registered its first nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the Balkan country. The ministry said that out of 22 people who tested positive to COVID-19 in the past 10 days, nine had been identified as Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Bosnia reports first Omicron cases and says it’s likely to be dominant soon

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia has identified its first 10 Omicron infections and there are likely more, with the highly transmissible coronavirus variant expected to become dominant in the next couple of months, health officials said on Wednesday. Goran Cerkez, the assistant health minister in Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Despite surge in Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations low – Walensky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Despite a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, deaths and hospitalizations are comparatively low, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday. While the current seven day daily average of cases is about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. Case numbers were up from the previous record of 183,037 on Wednesday, and the deaths figures of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days also includes a backlog of deaths that were not reported properly during the festive period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
WORLD
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
TRAFFIC
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia detects local Omicron case – health official

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Italy plans to relax isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Slovenia reports H5N1 bird flu in small poultry farm

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia reported on Monday an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a small poultry farm in the east of the country, the STA news agency reported, quoting the country’s agency for food safety and veterinary and plant protection. A veterinarian reported...
AGRICULTURE
wkzo.com

Mexico asks business leaders not to ‘abuse’ prices amid high inflation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his administration had spoken with one of the country’s top business associations to ask for help persuading companies not to raise prices in the face of high inflation. Mexican inflation in November was 7.37%, the...
BUSINESS

