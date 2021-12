DORCHESTER (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who crashed into a nail salon in Dorchester and then took off. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Happy Nails on Washington Street. A police spokesperson told WBZ-TV a Mercedes SUV hit a car and, while exchanging information with the other driver, the Mercedes driver tried to take off, but slammed into the front of the shop. A witness started recording the scene on a phone as the driver backed up out of the building, hit a stone wall across the street and sped away. Debris was scattered all...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO