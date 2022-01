RadioShack, which you might best remember for carrying all manner of trending electronics goods since its founding in 1921, is restructuring. The company has decided that its steps toward ecommerce weren't enough; it now wants to turn to blockchain technology. Specifically, it wants to become a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) provider. And it's positioning itself as the only entity that can "...be the bridge between the CEO's [sic] who control the world's corporations and the new world of cryptocurrencies." To help that ...interesting string of words move toward reality, the company plans to launch its own token: RADIO.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO