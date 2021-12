Residents of Frisco and the general public have a new tool at their disposal to discover popular hike-and-bike trails in the city. The new Frisco Trails Story Map was featured in a Dec. 30 installment of the city’s “Progress in Motion” video series. The map, which uses the city’s geographic information system technology, highlights the top 10 trails in Frisco. Specifics on several walking loops and a link to the city’s complete Hike and Bike Master Plan are also available.

FRISCO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO