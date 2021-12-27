ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC cuts quarantine time for all Americans with COVID-19 to 5 days

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
(Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on...

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Explains Reasons For Changes To CDC Quarantine Guidance

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic. “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC said. The recommendation for people who no longer present symptoms varies depending on their vaccination status. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for five days, no matter if they’re vaccinated or...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Essence

CDC Shortens Recommended Isolation And Quarantine Period

The CDC has officially cut the quarantine period to five days instead of ten. As of Monday, December 27, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC, has shortened the recommended times that people should isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the official media statement made by the CDC, the change was inspired by “science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gephardt Daily

CDC cuts isolation time after positive COVID-19 test from 10 days to five

Dec. 27 (UPI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut its recommended period of isolation for asymptomatic people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in half. The CDC shortened its recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days...
SCIENCE
MassLive.com

CDC cuts recommended COVID quarantine time in half to 5 days after data suggest transmission is most likely to occur in that time

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 quarantine protocol, shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five days for people infected with the virus if they are asymptomatic, followed by five days of masking around others. “The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
idyllwildtowncrier.com

CDC shortens isolation time

All living American presidents endorse COVID vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is taking two holiday weeks off from updating its COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review, but it has shortened its recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

CDC Changes Guidelines, Shortening Quarantine If You Get COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the Christmas holiday, there is a sudden demand for COVID-19 tests as Omicron surges in the nation. In some testing places, there are long lines, with hundreds of Minnesotans waiting to learn if they’re infected and need to stay away from others. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control is cutting its COVID isolation guidance by half if you’re positive. If you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, you only have to stay home for five days instead of 10. “Our science is advancing, and oftentimes changes are good changes, meaning that we’re learning things and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

