Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - GPS problem with sport activities

Unless you're a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech's wireless borescope cameras before now. Don't feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
We must be getting pretty close to the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung’s affordable version of this year’s flagship. The device has been showing up on various official Samsung sites, with the latest (via snoopy) being Samsung’s Irish online store. There the Samsung...
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy S21 on sale right now for just $499. That’s going to save you $300 off of its regular price, and good enough for an all-time low price. There is a slight catch here. You will need to activate your phone on Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile today, to get it for $499. Otherwise, it’s still $799.
The first official press render depicting the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked (via @BenGeskin). It should finally answer some burning questions related to the Ultra model’s camera housing design. The render gives us a closer look at the back of the Galaxy S22+ and the...
Mozilla has updated its Privacy Not Included guide to pinpoint a list of “Creepy” products. It is something you might want to check-out before buying that Christmas gift. Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Amazfit products and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are called out for privacy issues. At the other end of the scale are Apple and Garmin watches – they are flagged as amongst the best on this count.
Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re always going (which is unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car.
Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus,...
Samsung is all set to start 2022 with a bang. The company is reportedly debuting its long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE series on January 4th, with the flagship S22 series coming a month later. While we've already heard (and seen) a lot about the Samsung Galaxy S22 until now, some more information about the official cases and covers for the Galaxy S22 series has been leaked by a UK-based retailer.
We have received tons of rumors concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and believe It or not; they’re still coming. We have already received hints suggesting that this new device will arrive sometime in January, and some even believe that it may be announced during Samsung’s special keynote during CES 2021. However, we now have a new date courtesy of well-known leaker @evleaks, and we believe that this could be the launch date of the most affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 series.
My old smartwatch won't connect to my new phone (Oneplus nord) Its get stuck at "searching for updates" Already tried to reset my watch, load new firmware through ADB and downloaded a older version of Wear os on my phone. What would be a good shot to fix this?
I have recently bought S20 Ultra but i am facing some weird issue with my device that is Camera Quality. On paper, it's 108MP backed with 3 different sensors but final images are Grainy, noisy and less detailed even my 4 years old S8 is producing more sharper images than this giant specy phone. Any way to fix this?
Is there a hack from the wear os 2.0 side to make the watch be compatible with an iphone? There was a tweak for the jailbroken iphone back in 2015 but it was for Android wear. Is there some new way for Wear OS 2.0?. Is there an app for...
While messing around with my Teyes CC3 unit before install, it accidently fell off the counter and resulted in a cracked glass and the QLED panel.. I still installed the unit and it seems to be working, but the screen isn't as sharp and obviously less responsive in the cracked area.
I'm having trouble with my LG stylo 5 well, two of them, one, on start up, froze on LG logo, so i did the power +vol. down, it turned off, and won't come back on.. won't charge battery, nothing, I took battery out, charged it, tested plug, it's not charging when plugged it to. charger, I held down buttons with battery out to drain all power, put back together, still nothing.. its on tracfone.
No idea what I've done. My status/notification bar automatically hides itself. Usually it's hidden on home screen only which is how I like it. Now, it hides everywhere and I have fullscreen gestures on so I swipe to go back, recents etc. Android version 10. One UI version 2.1. Running...
I need some help with my oneplus 7t pro and the new available twrp for the 7t pro. I updated this phone now to Android 11 and stay on Oxigen OS 11.0.3.1 HD01BA now. I loose my Root also with this update. What I must to do for have the...
I bought a Sonos Roam. Normally, you should be able to get the Sonos Roam out of standby mode by opening the app. I can also do this on a laptop, on a Samsung smartphone - but I can't do it on the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro. Bluetooth AND GPS must be switched on in parallel for it to work. Although only WLAN should be required for this (as on Laptop & Samsung Smartphone). Are there any settings that I don't know that cut the WLAN and are canceled when Bluetooth / GPS is activated ???
I have the Surface Pro 6 too. Touch does not work even in bios uefi. It's not a hardware issue. I think it's from the bios. Is it possible to go back to the first version in Bios Uefi? Did you solve your problem?
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was spotted in pictures online. Firstly, SamMobile reported that sources say that the South Korean company will feature 1TB of storage for the S22 Ultra. We haven’t seen this storage option since the S10+. It’s possible that this variant will only be available in...
