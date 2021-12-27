We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – You splurged on an iPhone and now you’re thinking about covering it up with a case to protect it. That’s a valid thought because let’s face it, iPhones are expensive! But they also look fantastic. Do you really want to cover all that fabulousness with a plastic case? If you answered no, then check out the Arc Pulse. It’s not really a case, but it does provide some protection while still allowing the Apple style to shine through. Let’s check it out.

