Samsung

BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
xda-developers

App Suggestion: Timed screen lock, remote screen lock

I am looking for the android app suggestion, the app should automatically lock the screen after defined time interval or time set, even though user is actively using it, similarly I should be able to force the the screen lock from remote either pc/browser/other android phone app. Background is, I...
xda-developers

Weird recovery of a crashed 8 pro.

Popping in to give some feedback as always with my stuff. Last night while using lucky patcher something must have happened it didn't like because I lost my wallpaper and my call history, at that point I figured she needed a restart. This brought me too a boot that would crash 40 seconds later and boot into whatever it was explaining boot issues.
xda-developers

Q: Android Wifi "Limited connection" - what triggers this?

Sometimes when my Android device (OnePlus 5, Android version 10) is connected to my mobile router, it shows "limited connection" in my wifi settings. The connection still appears to work fine, however I wonder what exactly (technically) would trigger this message?. Is it, Android tries to access some host from...
xda-developers

S20 Ultra help - status bar hiding

No idea what I've done. My status/notification bar automatically hides itself. Usually it's hidden on home screen only which is how I like it. Now, it hides everywhere and I have fullscreen gestures on so I swipe to go back, recents etc. Android version 10. One UI version 2.1. Running...
xda-developers

Help with the Lock?

Ok, 3rd day with the watch and this is absolutely killing the experience for me. You have to have a lock on it to use the Pay App. Fine. But in 2 hours this morning, I havent taken the watch off and I've had to enter the pin 17 times (yes, I counted)
xda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - GPS problem with sport activities

I recently bought this watch and I am very pleased. But it surprised me that not all sports activities have GPS tracking. Snowboard, MTB or snowshoe do not have GPS tracking. These activities have been used recently and I do not have a registered route. Is there an option for...
The Gadgeteer

Arc Pulse iPhone bumper case review

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – You splurged on an iPhone and now you’re thinking about covering it up with a case to protect it. That’s a valid thought because let’s face it, iPhones are expensive! But they also look fantastic. Do you really want to cover all that fabulousness with a plastic case? If you answered no, then check out the Arc Pulse. It’s not really a case, but it does provide some protection while still allowing the Apple style to shine through. Let’s check it out.
NewsBreak
Samsung
SPY

Save More Than $100 on the Alexa Powered Samsung S Series Soundbar

You could just buy any ordinary soundbar. But why do that when you can get one that’s powered by the intelligence of Amazon Alexa. Ditch that smart speaker too because the Samsung S Series Soundbar powered by Alexa is discounted down to $198 for a limited time on Amazon. First of all, you should know that this smart soundbar originally costs $330. That’s certainly steep, but at least you’re dealing with a reputable brand here who has a clean track record. With a savings of $132, which brings the cost down to $198, it’s honestly tough to pass up on this...
Woman's World

This Simple Phone Trick Will Stop Those Annoying Spam Calls For Good

No matter how much we try, it can seem impossible to stop spam phone calls. If you’re frustrated by endless robocalls – when a robot rattles off an automated message into your ear (or your voicemail) — you’re not alone. Some of these calls are legal, because they’re automated notifications from doctor’s offices, political campaigns, or even debt collectors. But a lot of them are illegal, and come from scammers trying to steal your money or identity. Fortunately, there’s an iPhone trick that prevents unwanted calls altogether: focus mode.
Roxana Anton

Having These Old Mobile Phones Could Get You a Fortune

The nostalgics out there, who have preserved with care their old cell phones over the years, even for practical issues (better a functional old device, rather than a too-complicated-to-use new one) might hold now a true treasure in their hands, says LaPress.it.
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
SPY

The Best N95 and KN95 Masks On Amazon To Protect Against The Omicron Variant

With the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, spreading rapidly all over the world, it has become even more difficult to find N95 and KN95 face masks online. Here at SPY, we know of several people who have recently become infected with the virus despite being vaccinated, proving that the threat of contracting the COVID-19 virus is still very real. And as the virus continues to rage on, indoor mask mandates are being reinstated in many areas of the country. Federal guidelines are also continuing to require mask-wearing in airports, airplanes, trains, and other modes of public transportation while restaurants, shopping centers,...
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
