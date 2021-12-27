ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
Government Technology

Fujifilm and iRODS Launch Object Storage for Tape Archives

Fujifilm has launched a new product designed to bring object storage into modern tape archiving software. Fujifilm Recording Media U.S.A. has teamed with the iRODS Consortium, an open source data management software provider, on the new tool, called Fujifilm Object Archive. While tape storage is an older form of data...
TrendHunter.com

Odor-Eliminating Storage Boxes

The Nutroz enclosed ozone device is an odor-eliminating solution for consumers seeking out a way to keep the items in their home smelling clean and looking fresh, while also eliminating the need to put them in the washing machine. The system works by having soft textile items placed inside the...
Gigaom

GigaOm Radar for Primary Storage for Large Enterprises

Primary storage systems for large enterprises have adapted quickly to new needs and business requirements, with data now accessed from both on-premises and cloud applications. We’re in a transition phase from storage systems designed to be deployed in data centers to hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, with similar functionalities provided on physical or virtual appliances as well as through managed services.
shutterbug.com

This Portable Storage Solution Is Made for Adventure

Life as a photographer is an adventure. Don’t let your storage solution hold you back. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 is built for your adventure. It’s engineered to help keep your data safe, secure and available despite the unavoidable bumps and bruises that go with life on the move.
Computer Weekly

Top 10 cloud storage, DR and datacentre storage stories of 2021

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 stories on cloud storage, disaster recovery and the pandemic in 2021. Theses are apparently disparate areas, but very much connected. The rise of the cloud has seen it emerge as a key site for disaster recovery, and even more so during the pandemic, which has pushed cloud adoption in a general sense. But there is also the sense that the cloud solves everything, and that’s not the case, as we see here, and there are effects – from the pandemic and Brexit – on compliance.
aithority.com

Pure Storage FlashBlade Recognised As A Leader In 2021 Coldago Research Maps For File Storage And Object Storage

Pure’s Unified Fast File and Object platform consolidates unstructured data on a single platform, delivering the multi-dimensional performance needed for modern data. Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that FlashBlade was named a leader in both the Coldago Research Maps 2021 for File Storage and Object Storage. Pure’s position in the reports cements FlashBlade’s leadership in file and object for unstructured data, and validates its ability to meet customer needs, both now and in the future, giving enterprises the data platform they need to innovate and outperform their competitors for years to come. The file and object reports examine 26 and 17 vendors respectively from the file and object storage segments, ranking them based on a number of criteria such as ability to execute, as well as vision and strategy, in order to list them from niche players to leaders in the market.
ana-white.com

Cottage Bench with Storage Cubbies

Dimensions are shown above. 36″ wide, 18″ high x 14 1/2″ deep. 2 – 2×2 @ 28 1/2″ (Back Legs) 3 – 2×2 @ 33″ (Back Support, Bottom and Front 2x2s) 1 – 1×12 @ 9 1/2″ (Center Divider)
The Post and Courier

9 Clever toy storage hacks

Christmas is over and what do you have to show for it? As parents it is usually piles of toys to add to the piles of toys that your kids already had before the holiday. The days following Christmas are often filled with parents trying to figure out what toys can go in the “give-away” pile and, well, to put it simply, just where in the world all this stuff will go. You’ve got your broken toys, your toys with missing parts and then there are the toys in great shape that just never caught on.
xda-developers

Force decryption for user data?

I think I managed to get two layers of encryption on my storage let me explain :. I had a pattern+fingerprint password. While changing my screen I also had to change the fingerprint sensor which lead to interface bootloop as I forgot to remove FP before changing sensor. I tried...
xda-developers

System applications updater apk problem!

I have a problem with the System applications updater apk, (Phone Mi 10 Pro non root, blocked bootloader). It hasn't worked for a month. That didn't appear immediately after the update to 12.5 enhanced, but later. Not to mention, everything I found on the net, I tried and nothing !? On Mi 9, it works normally! What can I do to fix it?
xda-developers

OOS 11.0.10.10 IN11BA

Hi, simple question: will I lose root if I update to the latest oos? If so, will I have to re-root and reinstall every single module?. Simple answer to that exact question: yes. Simple solution: after the update finished installing, DO NOT RESTART. Go to Magisk, then click install and...
xda-developers

These are the Best Pens for the Surface Duo 2 in 2022

Along with some Surface PCs, Microsoft has just launched the Surface Duo 2, the successor to its flagship folding phone from last year. The Surface Duo was a unique phone in the sense that it had two displays attached with a hinge. It was Microsoft’s first attempt at making a smartphone after the entire Windows Mobile fiasco, and it didn’t end up that well for them. While the hardware on the Surface Duo was excellent, it was let down by half-baked software. The fact it was available to buy more than a year after it was announced didn’t make things any better.
xda-developers

How to use monitor mode on v530?

So I hit monitor mode and then go to smart view on my galaxy s7 it sees my lg v530 and a screen pops up on my v530 asking to accept the invite. I hit accept and a screen comes up in the blurred background then disappears and both screens close the connect screen on the v530 and the smart view screen on the galaxy s7.
xda-developers

Replace lte with fake 5G

Maybe this is a strange question, but can someone know how to do this?. GitHub - E7KMbb/Fake_5G_icon: Change the LTE and 4G icons in the status bar to 5G. Maybe this is a strange question, but can someone know how to do this?. I have tried this magisk module:. GitHub...
xda-developers

React JS Development

Build high-performance web applications with React JS Development Services. Attractive design and high performance of the application are the key design principles that allow the program to be successful among users and receive consistently high marks. The hallmark of the React JS framework is the cascading data flow, which provides...
xda-developers

Unable to factory reset Sony KDLW800C

I am unable to factory reset sony android TV KDLW800C. TV doesn't turn on. I tried hard reset with power key and vol - I am able to see led green light momentarily but nothing is visible. Can anyone help?
