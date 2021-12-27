ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

1887 time capsule found inside Robert E. Lee Monument

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nicole McMullin
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQ3oN_0dX0mVNb00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Crews working at the former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia located what they believe is a time capsule from 1887, according to Brian Dickerson with Dickerson Construction.

The copper time capsule was found at 11:41 a.m. and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as another time capsule opened last week, according to Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Ridgway said the copper time capsule was located in the northeast corner of the statue’s pedestal under the capstone and that it has been sitting in acidic water for a while. They have not yet seen an inscription on the box.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted , “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it—stay tuned for next steps! (Won’t be opened today)”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMIG3_0dX0mVNb00
    A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098ORc_0dX0mVNb00
    View of the time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MND1_0dX0mVNb00
    A look at where the 1887 time capsule was removed from the Lee pedestal. (Photo State of Virginia)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyOVg_0dX0mVNb00
    The 1887 time capsule (Photo Sabrina Shutters)

The time capsule opened last week was not the one referenced in historical documents.

What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in a Robert E. Lee monument

A Richmond Magazine article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside, including an irreplaceable artifact related to President Abraham Lincoln.

The Robert E. Lee Monument was the largest Confederate statue in the United States and the last to be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue in September 2021. Although the state announced its intentions to remove the statue in 2020 , the plans were embroiled in legal disputes for more than a year before the Virginia Supreme Court sided with Gov. Northam and cleared the way for the statue’s removal.

Gov. Northam announced on Dec. 17 that construction crews removing the Robert E. Lee pedestal from Monument Avenue had located the historic time capsule. A previous effort to locate the vessel in September of this year was not successful and after a full day of searching, work crews abandoned their efforts and proceeded to move forward with a plan to bury a new time capsule.

The items in the new time capsule are the result of a statewide effort to include images and artifacts relevant to our time – an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, an Equal Rights Amendment sash and a photo of a Black ballerina posed in front of the Robert E. Lee Monument.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiyCL_0dX0mVNb00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BI7M_0dX0mVNb00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjBSb_0dX0mVNb00
    Search for the 1887 time capsule at the former Robert E. Lee monument site in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo Sabrina Shutters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lnsm_0dX0mVNb00
    Time capsule

Ridgeway said that the capstone weighed 3,000 pounds and 632 stones were removed, tagged and will be preserved. She also noted that the governor’s office will coordinate the time capsule’s opening.

WRIC’s Sabrina Shutters contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Ridgeway, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WGN Radio

Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Time Capsule#Dickerson Construction#Richmond Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy