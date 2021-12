A commuter bus providing service between The Woodlands at the Energy Corridor will launch Jan. 4, according to information from The Woodlands Township. The pilot service will depart from Sawdust Park and Ride with multiple stops in the Energy Corridor off I-10. The round-trip park and ride tickets are $13 and must be purchased in advance through The Woodlands Express Mobile Ticketing app or a Park and Ride terminal, according to the township. The service will be offered Mondays through Fridays, and a map of the schedule and routes is available on The Woodlands Township website.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO