He was born in Ohio, went to high school in Ohio and went to college in Ohio. In the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, a team from Ohio had the sixth overall pick. The football gods had generously teed one up for the hapless team from Ohio. He was sitting right there for the taking. All the team from Ohio had to do was say his name. Say his name and he would be theirs. How hard could it be, right?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO