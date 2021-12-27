LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures touch 4-week high; cattle futures ease

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in wheat. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract hit resistance at its 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. The contract failed to hold support above that key technical point on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 199,500 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 23. That was just below the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 1-1/4 cents at $7.86-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded unchanged at $8.24-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was 2-3/4 cents lower at $10.06-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn easing after some rain showers hit dry growing areas in parts of Brazil. Forecasts for more rain in South America add pressure. * Benchmark CBOT March corn dipped below its 10-day moving average late in the overnight trading session, a level it tested but managed to stay above on Wednesday. * Export sales of corn totaled 1.307 million tonnes, USDA said. Analysts' forecasts ranged from 500,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $6.00-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybean futures falling as farmers in Brazil begin the harvest of a potential record-large crop. The early harvest means that China could start buying Brazilian soybeans at a time when the export market is typically dominated by U.S. offerings. * Traders also say soybean market is technically overbought and ripe for a correction. * Soybean export sales totaled 599,100 tonnes, missing trade estimates for 700,000 to 1.24 million tonnes. * March soybeans last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $13.52 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

