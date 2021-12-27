ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures touch 4-week high; cattle futures ease

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures rose for the fourth straight trading session on Monday, as the market continued to see support from a government report last week that showed smaller-than-expected national inventory numbers, traders said. Most-active February hog futures settled the day up 0.425 cent at...

CBOT Trends-Soy down 15-20 cents, corn down 5-6 cents, wheat down 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in wheat. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract hit resistance at its 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session. The contract failed to hold support above that key technical point on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 199,500 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 23. That was just below the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 1-1/4 cents at $7.86-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded unchanged at $8.24-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was 2-3/4 cents lower at $10.06-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn easing after some rain showers hit dry growing areas in parts of Brazil. Forecasts for more rain in South America add pressure. * Benchmark CBOT March corn dipped below its 10-day moving average late in the overnight trading session, a level it tested but managed to stay above on Wednesday. * Export sales of corn totaled 1.307 million tonnes, USDA said. Analysts' forecasts ranged from 500,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $6.00-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybean futures falling as farmers in Brazil begin the harvest of a potential record-large crop. The early harvest means that China could start buying Brazilian soybeans at a time when the export market is typically dominated by U.S. offerings. * Traders also say soybean market is technically overbought and ripe for a correction. * Soybean export sales totaled 599,100 tonnes, missing trade estimates for 700,000 to 1.24 million tonnes. * March soybeans last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $13.52 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said. Corn futures dropped for a second session, despite export demand. Wheat futures...
GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit the contract's advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and...
Few deliveries expected against CBOT January soy futures

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday. Estimates of CBOT January soybean deliveries ranged mostly from zero to 500 contracts, although one broker said deliveries could reach 1,000...
2021: Another roller coaster year for the livestock industry

For the cattle industry, 2021 was a roller coaster. From unpredictable prices to fighting proposals that could have a disastrous impact on producers, the industry weathered several ups and downs throughout the year. Todd Wilkinson, who operates a cow-calf and feeding operation in South Dakota, has experienced the issues firsthand....
Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, March soybeans are down 1/2 cent, March KC wheat is up 6 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 6 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 11 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 88.96 points and February crude oil is up $0.51 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.260 and February gold is down $4.80 per ounce. Heading into the close, both corn and beans are now little changed following two-sided trade. Wheat stopped the bleeding and is likely to finish higher, led by Minneapolis, up 17 cents from the morning low.
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures were up on technical buying, and wheat futures rose after a more than 2% fall in the...
GRAINS-Soybeans and corn futures rise on South American weather questions

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edge up on Wednesday, as concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures rose on technical trading, as the market closely watches if weather woes in Argentina will impact the...
Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
Is the soybean market overbought, analyst asks

While the South American soybean crop is seen as too dry, the soybean complex is seen as overbought. With the slow volume of trade and an extreme technical overbought condition, the reversal yesterday might be enough to bring some short-term selling pressure. The two-week outlook for southern Brazil and Argentina still shows some scattered rains but mostly well below-normal precipitation.
DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
DTN Livestock Close: Trade Sends Hogs Higher

It was a quiet day throughout the livestock complex, as the lean hog contracts rallied but the cattle complex traded timidly without any fundamental support aiding in the market’s ability to trade higher. The cattle contracts struggled throughout Monday’s trade, but the lean hog contracts leaped with ample support,...
UPDATE 2-China to stabilise grain output and boost oilseed crop, minister says

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise corn production and expand soybean output in the new year to ensure grain security, the Communist Party's People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday. "Safeguarding supply security of grains, and important agricultural and sideline products is always our top...
Russian wheat up slightly with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week after three weeks of declines, tracking higher prices in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in January was quoted at $330 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, IKAR said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged barley down by $2 at $297 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.7% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, owing to a smaller crop and an export tax that will rise to $94.90 per tonne this week. Russian domestic wheat prices fell last week amid muted demand from exporters and domestic millers, Sovecon said, adding that the livestock sector remains the market's main buyer but continues to lower its bids. "Approaching the long New Year holiday has not led to a substantial increase in demand. Buyers are still relaxed and not rushing to buy as any upside in the rouble prices is limited by strict export taxes," Sovecon added. Russia's New Year holiday is from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9. Risks for next year's crop from cold weather expected in Russia's central and Volga regions this week is considered low because of good snow cover, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 roubles/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($204.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,100 rbls/t -750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,350 rbls/t -325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,300/t +$5 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,310/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,300 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $654.3/t +$8.7 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.3350 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
Swine inventory drops 4% from a year ago

A recent report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) noted that there were 74.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms as of December 1, a decrease of 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from September 1, 2021. Five key findings in the Quarterly Hogs and...
Futures rise as Omicron worries ease

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Thursday, helped by early data suggesting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, while investors looked ahead to weekly jobless claims and monthly inflation numbers. Two vaccine makers said their shots offered protection against Omicron, as...
Cattle, hog futures higher ahead of Friday’s reports

Cattle, hog futures higher ahead of Friday’s reports. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle closed higher ahead of Thursday Cattle on Feed numbers. February live cattle closed $.45 higher at $137.37 and April live cattle closed $.77 higher at $142.12. January feeder cattle closed $.92 higher at $161.77 and March feeder cattle closed $.10 higher at $161.92.
DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Contracts Rally in Morning Trade

Heading into Tuesday afternoon, the livestock futures contracts are having no trouble rallying; but the market fundamentals are struggling. The technical side of the livestock complex is having a great time, rallying higher into Tuesday afternoon. But the fundamental side of the market is gravely struggling. Without there being a lot of support for the pork cutouts or boxed beef prices, and with slower processing speeds this week, it’s hard for the cash markets to see much upside potential during the holidays.
A bright future for the dairy cattle industry

Dairy farming will always have traditional ties, but it’s people like Jacob Fisher who ensure a promising future. Mountain View Genetics, located in Warner, NH, is not your typical New England dairy farm. Their goal is to sell their herd’s genetics rather than sell milk. Jacob, along with his parents, exhibits their cattle across the U.S. at national level shows. When one of their animals wins their class, it raises in value and becomes desirable to their competitors. Many production dairy farms show their animals and sell their genetics as well, but the Fisher family has dedicated their efforts to solely genetics.
WARNER, NH

