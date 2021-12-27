ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 committee to investigate Trump phone call to stop Biden's certification

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhwM3_0dX0kWTa00

The house committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots will look into Donald Trump's phone call at the Willard hotel in hopes to stop Joe Biden's certification of his election victory.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee, confirmed they will look into the phone call and said in an interview with The Guardian that they have considered ways to investigate Trump's demand that Biden not be certified as president.

Trump allegedly called lieutenants based at the Willard hotel in Washington, D.C. from the White House in the late hours on Jan. 5 and tried to stop Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6, multiple sources told The Guardian.

The group included Trump's lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and strategist Steve Bannon, per the sources. The group held multiple meetings at the Willard after the election, according to the Washington Post .

Trump told the lieutenants that then-Vice President Mike Pence was reluctant to follow the plan and try to stop Biden's certification. Sources say that Trump relayed that information to the group and tried to come up with a plan to stop Biden's certification from happening.

Thompson told The Guardian that the select committee is trying to get the contents of Trump's phone calls to the Willard and the White House's potential involvement. He added that the committee could not ask the National Archives for records about specific calls.

“If we get the information that we requested, those calls potentially will be reflected to the Willard hotel and whomever,” Thompson said.

The investigation has issued a handful of subpoenas, including Bannon and Eastman, and a subpoena for Giulaini could come in the future. It's not clear whether Giulaini might invoke attorney-client privilege as a way to escape cooperating with the investigation, but Congressman Jamie Raskin said protection does not confer broad immunity.

“The attorney-client privilege does not operate to shield participants in a crime from an investigation into a crime,” Raskin said. “If it did, then all you would have to do to rob a bank is bring a lawyer with you, and be asking for advice along the way.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Joe Rogan drags ‘declining’ Biden, says Michelle Obama is best Democrat to take on Trump in 2024

Podcaster Joe Rogan raised the idea of former first lady Michelle Obama running for president last week, and seemed to suggest that the wife of America’s 44th president was the Democratic Party’s best hope to stave off another White House takeover by Donald Trump.Mr Rogan released an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Christmas Eve with stand-up comedian Tim Dillon, during which the two speculated about who would win the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.During the discussion, Mr Rogan cast doubt on the idea that President Joe Biden would run for reelection, despite the president’s public and private...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation

Latest Developments In January 6 Committee Investigation. While we were all distracted by the Christmas holiday, some important new developments occurred in the January 6 investigation. The Washington Post reported, Thompson says Jan. 6 committee focused on Trump’s hours of silence during attack, weighing criminal referrals:. The House committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Trump adviser reveals exactly how Republicans planned to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump’s inner circle had a plan to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Just ask them and they’ll tell you all about it. Peter Navarro, Trump’s resident hype man in the White House and a guy who invented a fake source to quote in his own books, wrote in his recently published memoir that he and far-right figurehead Steve Bannon worked together with Republican members of Congress to launch an effort to prevent Joe Biden’s legitimate victory from being certified. They called the scheme the Green Bay Sweep, and they swear that they were close to executing it — if it weren’t for that gosh darn violent insurrection attempt carried out by Trump supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#The Guardian#The Washington Post#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WCVB

UMass Amherst poll finds most Biden voters support ongoing Jan. 6 investigations, majority of Trump voters oppose

WASHINGTON — Nearly a year after a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new national poll revisited how Americans feel about the insurrection and who they hold responsible. The UMass Amherst poll results are based on 1,000 interviews conducted between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. Many of the questions included in the revisited topics the researchers first studied in April.
AMHERST, MA
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy