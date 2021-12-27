ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandpa, 88, who has been working toward his college degree for more than 70 YEARS finally graduates alongside his 23-year-old granddaughter

By Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

An 88-year-old man who has working toward his college degree for more than 70 years has finally graduated - and he achieved the accomplishment alongside his 23-year-old granddaughter.

Rene Neira, from San Antonio, Texas, first enrolled in college in the 1950s, but he had to stop going to school so that he could focus on his family.

However, he always dreamed of completing his education, so when his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar, graduated from high school and began working towards her own degree, he was inspired to go on the journey with her.

They attended the University of Texas together for four years, where Rene became an instant hit on campus, 'inspiring and motivating' the other students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz7jU_0dX0gsGw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlB4A_0dX0gsGw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOLkn_0dX0gsGw00
On December 11, the two of them graduated side by side, with Melanie earning a bachelor of arts in communications and her grandpa earning a degree of recognition in economics.

Taking the stage together was an emotional moment for Melanie.

'Everything was silent. I didn't hear any clapping or applause but I was told that the whole stadium erupted,' she told Good Morning America.

'Since the 1950s, he has been working toward his bachelor's degree and it has been one of his life goal and dreams.

'But in the '50s he fell in love and got married and started a family, so he wasn't able to continue school right away.'

Over the years, Rene took a few classes here and there, but it was hard for him to focus on his education while balancing being a husband and father of five and working at a local bank.

Rene and Melanie first attended a community college called Palo Alto together, and after graduating from there in 2017, they both transferred to the University of Texas.

During their time in school, Melanie and Rene never shared a class, however, they did carpool, study, and eat lunch together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkDfH_0dX0gsGw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5KAi_0dX0gsGw00
'I was also the president of a club at school for a while and there were times when he would come to my club meetings,' Melanie recalled.

'That was really special because I could always show him off and shout out that my grandpa was there.'

In another interview with The Uplift, Melanie explained that her grandpa became pretty well known on campus.

She said: 'From what has been shared with me, he always had something to say, especially if his professors had different opinions than him.

'And there were often times a professor would be talking about the past and say, "Hey Rene, you lived through that time period, tell us more about what you remember during that time."

'His classmates, I think, were motivated and inspired to see him.'

Right before the pandemic, Rene suffered from a minor stroke which forced him to take a medical leave of absence from school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnEks_0dX0gsGw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbhHz_0dX0gsGw00
But as graduation day approached, Melanie and her family asked the university to grant the 88-year-old man a degree of recognition - which they did.

Unfortunately, Rene's health has been declining in recent months, which made the graduation more important than ever.

'It was the week of graduation that we were told that he would be able to graduate,' Melanie explained to GMA.

'We were really pushing for it because we were hoping, since his health is declining, that he could have that memory before he passes.

Before they graduated, Rene, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, told Melanie that he was worried he would take the spotlight away from her.

'I told him, "This is our moment. I want to share it with you,"' she gushed.

'I'm so proud of my grandpa and I'm so thankful I was able to have this moment, this memory, with him.

Melanie concluded: 'I definitely have been inspired by my grandfather.

'Through hearing loss, not having a car, taking public transportation, advocating for himself on campus, I really admired his ganas, which is like strength or perseverance, to keep going no matter what.'

