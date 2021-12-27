The Canada Startup Visa Program: What You Should Know About It

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. Chinese consumers bought $108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 percent year on year in the first three quarters. But under laws set to kick in on January 1, all producers of food shipped to China will have to register with the customs authority -- yet another barrier for international companies that have long complained of being unfairly penalised. The extra hurdle was previously required only for products posing potential health risks, such as seafood. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.

