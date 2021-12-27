ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Place Anthony Miller on COVID-19 List

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Anthony Miller on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Miller is the second practice squad member to be placed on the COVID-19 today after the Steelers announced Karl Joseph's placement earlier.

Miller and Joseph joined running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen on the list. They are the eighth and ninth player the Steelers have placed on the list in last two weeks.

Miller has played in one game with the Steelers this season.

Under the NFL's protocols, if Miller is vaccinated, he can test out of COVID-19 protocols and return to the team before their Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

