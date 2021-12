Is All American new tonight on The CW? Are we going to get a chance to dive back into Spencer’s world?. We don’t think we have to say all that much why we’re excited for the road ahead — just think of what we’ve seen already! At the end of the most-recent episode not only did we see Billy’s father in a life-or-death situation, but Spencer also took the fall for some of his own teammates’ actions. He’s putting his future at school, and quite possibly his playing career beyond that, in a certain degree of jeopardy all for the sake of being there for people he cares about. We admire his commitment to the other guys, but worry about what the aftereffects of it are going to be.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO