ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Argentina braces for new COVID wave as cases rise to highest in almost 6 months

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, according to the country’s health ministry, the highest daily tally in almost 6 months as the Omicron variant spreads around the world....

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the country this holiday week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paraguay#South America#Reuters#Omicron
101 WIXX

S.Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South Africa lifted a midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on movement with immediate effect as it believes the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a cabinet statement said on Thursday. South Africa, which is currently at the lowest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
TRAFFIC
wkzo.com

Mexico asks business leaders not to ‘abuse’ prices amid high inflation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his administration had spoken with one of the country’s top business associations to ask for help persuading companies not to raise prices in the face of high inflation. Mexican inflation in November was 7.37%, the...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Support for Japan PM up as voters welcome his COVID measures

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nearly two-thirds of Japanese voters support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, with the public welcoming his anti-coronavirus measures, including temporary border closure to new foreign entrants, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. Support for Kishida’s cabinet rose to 65%, up by 4 percentage points...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
WORLD
101 WIXX

UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday. “There will be no further measures before the new year,” Javid told reporters. “We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Bobsleigh-Canada team hit by COVID-19 outbreak in Latvia

(Reuters) – Canada’s bobsleigh team have placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported on Wednesday. With the Beijing Winter Olympics just five weeks away, the team had spent the holiday break in...
TRAVEL
101 WIXX

Russian services sector shrinks in December as COVID-19 takes toll – PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s service sector contracted for a third straight month in December as the volume of new orders shrank, while business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a year, a business survey showed on Thursday. The Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) for the...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Madrid’s free COVID tests struggle to keep up with demand

MADRID (Reuters) – Demand for free COVID-19 testing kits provided by Madrid’s regional government far outstripped supply on Tuesday, with long queues forming outside pharmacies in what has become a common scene since the Omicron variant began driving up infection. Madrid-based pharmacist Cristina Sanchez said she had only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Brazil’s Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) -André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has obtained all regulatory approvals to formally re-enter Banco BTG Pactual SA’s controlling group, the bank said in a Thursday securities filing. The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy