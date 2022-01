Sam and Paul Marrella, co-owners and partners at Marrella Financial Group LCC, have spent the last three decades helping families and business owners make intelligent, well-informed financial decisions. If you have spent enough time with them, you will often hear them say: “Investing is the easy part.” In the complex world we live in today, there are many facets of one’s financial life and the actual investing is just one small piece of the overall puzzle.

READING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO