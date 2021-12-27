ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. names Quinn coach, Vanbiesbrouck GM for no-NHL Olympics

David Quinn was supposed to be an assistant on Mike Sullivan's coaching staff for the...

David Quinn named head coach for Team USA in men’s hockey at 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn of Cranston, RI has been named the head coach of the United States national team in men’s hockey for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing according to Stephen Whyno of Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday. A coaching change was required after the National Hockey League made the determination last week not to send its players to China. The reason given was the need to make up games in their schedule due to the high number of lost games in December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
John Vanbiesbrouck
NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME POSTPONED

The NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. As such, the Flames Dec. 31 home game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed. Additionally, due...
Journey to Beijing: No Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) — Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “Everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement as players to try […]
Wild sign coach Dean Evason, staff to multiyear extensions

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed coach Dean Evason and his staff to multiyear contract extensions on Thursday, a reward for keeping them as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Evason, 57, is in his second full season as Minnesota’s coach after replacing...
NHL frustrated over Olympics

Brad Marchand is not happy. Neither is Vladimir Tarasenko. And they are not alone. A handful of NHL players are voicing their frustration over the league’s decision barring them from participating in the Beijing Olympics. Even though the agreement between the league and NHL Players’ Association was contingent on pandemic conditions not worsening and disrupting the season, many say they are upset they were never given the choice to go.
