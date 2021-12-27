ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street made steady gains Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500...

keyt.com

Related
KEYT

Stocks trade higher, helped by travel, energy companies

Stocks were modestly higher Thursday, helped by a bit of good economic data. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The market was lifted by companies that rely on consumer spending as well as energy and materials companies. Travel and leisure companies rose, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival and Wynn Resorts. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000 last week. Meanwhile the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, a gauge of manufacturing and economic activity, came in at a better-than-expected reading of 63.1 for December.
STOCKS
Journal-News

A late slide pulls major US indexes just below record highs

A late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. A late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the S&P 500...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

US stock indexes inch above record highs in quiet trading

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in health care and communication companies outweighed a pullback in technology and other sectors. Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year. The S&P 500 and Dow were hovering just above the record highs they set a day earlier. Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Traders got some good economic data: Weekly jobless claims fell below 200,000 and a gauge of manufacturing activity rose this month more than expected.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Nvidia
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.77% to $339.32 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.35 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.50% to $251.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $245.89 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Imperial Valley Press Online

US stock indexes edge mostly higher; retail companies rise

Stocks edged mostly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of another all-time high. The benchmark index is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.02% to $2,933.10 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.14% to 4,793.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $86.23 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Deadline

Media Stocks Rebound Tuesday After Omicron Selloff; Dow, Major Indexes Higher

UPDATED with Tuesday morning turnaround: Markets and media shares rallied Tuesday after a scary dip the day before on Omicron jitters. The Dow is up 300 points and other indexes are trending higher as well in morning trade with media stocks looking strong. Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Fox and Lionsgate were all solidly in the green. Exhibitors and movie theater advertising platform National CineMedia were up as well, reaping the benefits a day late of the spectacular box office debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Imax is up 3.3%, AMC Entertainment by 2%, Cinemark by 3.7%, Marcus by 4.5% and NCMI 5.3%. The...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Fed Decision Sparks Volatile Week for Major Indexes

Getting into the middle of December, there was a lot that investors had to look forward to. Covid-19 omicron variant updates continued to roll in, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming the first strain-related death in the country, while a Federal Reserve meeting stateside also gripped traders. The result was a dismal Monday for the major benchmarks, and that pessimism carried over into the next session, as markets logged more losses after the November producer price index (PPI) grew at its fastest pace on record.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

12/15 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap up and then rallied another 4 handles for a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into a 10:00 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 10:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into an 11:43 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P traded in an 11 handle trading range, culminating with a low at the 2:00 PM Fed announcement. From that low, the S&P rocketed 49 handles into a 2:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 2:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied strongly 73 handles into a 3:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 3:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into the close.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.33% to $3,372.89 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $400.19 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS

