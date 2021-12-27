ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers place four on reserve/COVID-19 list

cheeseheadtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the Packers placed G Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers and LB Ty Summers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed DL RJ McIntosh on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. This comes after the team added MVS and Kevin King to the Covid list...

cheeseheadtv.com

NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers News

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming back Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander. On Wednesday, the Packers announced their decision to activate Alexander from the injured reserve just ahead of the deadline. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “The [Packers] are activating CB Jaire Alexander from Injured Reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur,...
NFL
Boston Herald

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Allen Robinson’s plan to return against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ nagging toe injury

The Chicago Bears on Thursday continued preparation for the Green Bay Packers with more positive news on the health front: Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced again and said he expects to play Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It has...
AARON RODGERS
Packers.com

Aaron Rodgers addresses MVP and future possibilities

GREEN BAY – With two games to go, Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ could be headed for his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player award. Given everything he's been through in 2021 – from a bout with COVID to a fractured pinky toe that's kept him out of practice for nearly two months now – Rodgers said the honor would take on extra meaning this year.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NFL

