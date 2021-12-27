US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;31;29;41;33;Milder;SSW;8;74%;84%;2. Albuquerque, NM;48;37;46;32;Breezy in the a.m.;SSE;12;45%;71%;1. Anchorage, AK;34;30;35;26;A thick cloud cover;SE;1;88%;64%;0. Asheville, NC;70;49;68;58;Low clouds;SSW;6;75%;46%;1. Atlanta, GA;68;61;70;65;Morning mist, cloudy;SSW;7;73%;59%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;44;41;51;47;Partly...

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. And measurable it was. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook. 2-4" for our first snow of the season. Much of it changing over to a cold rain. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/Fb06aECJMD — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021 Milder air to the south cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 were...
blackchronicle.com

White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow. While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day. If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow. Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
Oskaloosa Herald

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7...
Oskaloosa Herald

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton annd Eli) USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United --- COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPN — Kentucky at LSU. ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor. ESPNU — Texas A&M at Georgia. FS1 —...
