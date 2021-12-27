ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News remains the leader, 25 years after founding

By Jennifer Harper
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a quarter-century on the air, Fox News has marked its 25th anniversary by dominating the overall cable world for the sixth year in a row, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox News averaged 2.4 million primetime viewers compared to CNN which drew 1.1 million and MSNBC with 1.6...

m.washingtontimes.com

