Moments Hospice has successfully adopted Medalogix Muse’s powerful predictive modeling tool to increase visits for their hospice patients and provide more personalized care. According to CEO of Moments Hospice, Sol Miller, the organization reaffirms the clinical judgement of their staff as they care for patients. “Muse gives us the ability to use cutting-edge technology to help patients and families towards the end-of-life. We historically relied on clinicians to inform us about a patient’s condition, which is normally accurate. But now we have the Muse overlay to reaffirm our nurses’ judgement and reduce human oversight,” said Miller.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO