Public Health

Argentina braces for new COVID wave as cases rise to highest in almost 6 months

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, according to the country’s health ministry, the highest daily tally in almost 6 months as the Omicron variant spreads around the world....

