$17 trillion: That's how much the pandemic could take away from today's kids

At year's end, that's the question being asked about the global effort to make sure that all countries get vaccines against COVID-19. Almost as soon as the pandemic began, the world's leading health organizations joined forces to ensure an ample supply of the vaccines for all nations regardless of income level. The program they created is known as COVAX – short for the COVID-19 Global Access Facility. It was supposed to pre-purchase doses from the manufacturers while the vaccines were still being developed, and then – once the doses became available – distribute them to countries according to their need and charge according to their ability to pay, with the lowest income countries getting the doses for free.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 12 HOURS AGO