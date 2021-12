As if this season hasn’t been tough enough, the Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they are in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak. According to ESPN, the Panthers sent players home Monday after a “somewhat significant” number tested positive for the virus. Six players were added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and most of them were on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive ends Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes, defensive tackles Phil Hoskins and Daviyon Nixon and linebacker Shaq Thompson.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO