ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jadeveon Clowney among 8 Browns cleared from COVID list

milwaukeesun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns activated defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and seven others from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Running back Kareem Hunt, guard Drew Forbes, safety...

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s job security in jeopardy amid new report

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, 24-22. It was a winnable game, but quarterback Baker Mayfield’s four interceptions ended up being the difference. Mayfield has struggled mightily with turnovers this year, and it has prompted the organization to start thinking about his future with the team.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield received death threats after Browns loss to Packers

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed on her Instagram story that the Cleveland Browns quarterback has received death threats. The Cleveland Browns were close to potentially pulling out an upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, but ultimately lost 24-22. After the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been subject to heinous messages from individuals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has 5-Word Message Amid His Struggles

To put it mildly, the 2021 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has dealt with multiple shoulder issues throughout the year. He’s missed one game due to the injuries, and has seen his play affected when he has been on the field. In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Afc#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Inbox: These games test a team's mettle

You can’t go to the NFC party until you take care of business in the North first Wes Hodkiewicz. Hi Mike /Wes, I've detected a pattern that looks good for the Pack. Beat the Ravens by 1, beat the Browns by 2 ... So beat the Vikes by 3 Detroit by 4 and playoffs be beating teams by touchdowns. Yeah. I know just beat the Vikes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Dawgs By Nature

Browns activate quartet of players from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns activated four players - including two key starters - on Thursday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as they continue preparations for Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Returning to the Browns are center JC Tretter, cornerback Greg Newsome II, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase...
NFL
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns notes: JC Tretter, Greg Newsome II among four activated from COVID-19 list; JOK sits out with illness

Browns center JC Tretter and cornerback Greg Newsome II, two starters, were among four activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also came off the list, with the additions a boost going into the Browns' (7-8) must-win "Monday Night Football" game against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy