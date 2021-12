Naperville is closing the city's municipal center and public safety campus to the public as a precaution while COVID-19 cases surge. The safety campus will close to visitors on Monday, followed by the municipal center on Wednesday. The building closures are expected to last until Jan. 17, with the municipal center opening briefly for a planning and zoning commission meeting Wednesday. The building will open for the 7 p.m. meeting at 6:30 p.m. and close after the meeting ends.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO