Society

Their Words Live On: Remembering the Fallen Heroes of 2021

Smithsonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 approaches, we here at the National Museum of African American history and Culture pause to reflect on the lives of those we have lost in 2021. As we mourn their passing we must also preserve the incalculable contributions...

nmaahc.si.edu

WCAX

Vermont’s fallen heroes honored for the holidays

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 2,500 Wreaths Across America events took place throughout all 50 states, at sea, and abroad Saturday. The mission? Place a wreath on every fallen heroes’ gravestone to honor veterans during the holiday season. “For people who lost their friends and family members, it...
VERMONT STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Wreaths Across America Honors Fallen Heroes In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Across the country countless wreaths were laid along graves of our country’s fallen heroes over the weekend, including at Jamestown’s own ‘Soldiers’ Circle’. As the Holidays draw near, Coordinator Todd Hanson was among those who gathered Saturday remembering troops who paid the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
realchangenews.org

178 lives lost and remembered: Women in Black honor 2021 deaths

Women in Black — a project of the Women’s Housing Equality and Enhancement League (WHEEL) — stood vigil on Dec. 21 in memory of 178 people who died outside or by violence by that point in 2021. The Longest Night event takes place on the Winter Solstice, which is also the day each year with the least amount of sunlight.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wreaths laid in honor of fallen heroes at Desert Memorial Park

Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of Wreaths Across America, a day to honor those who died in service to our country. More than 1,000 veterans interred at Desert Memorial Park and Welwood Murray Cemeteries were honored. The local Cahuilla Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the ceremony. National Wreaths Across America Day The post Wreaths laid in honor of fallen heroes at Desert Memorial Park appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Hope for Living: The Word is an amazing gift

Christmas is coming! As a favorite holiday song says, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Decorations. Delicious food. People that matter to us. Red Rider B-B Guns. Have you completed your Christmas shopping list yet? If not, and even if you have, I have two...
HOPE, IN
NBC San Diego

A Look Back on 2021: NBC 7 Remembers the Victims and Heroes of 9/11

Most of us remember exactly where we were when we learned of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Some of us watched as planes flew into the World Trade Center, crumbling the twin towers to the ground as people ran for safety. Some of us watched as American Airlines Flight 77 was left smoldering in the Pentagon. The aircraft, which originated from Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., was supposed to be heading to Los Angeles. And we heard the incredible stories of passengers aboard United Flight 93 who stood up to the hijackers even as the plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Americans
WIBW

Fallen veterans, servicemembers remembered with virtual ceremony at Ft. Riley

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fallen veterans and servicemembers were remembered at Fort Riley on Thursday morning during a virtual ceremony. Fort Riley said it joined the State of Kansas, Fourth District, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary to host a virtual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec 18, at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery.
KANSAS STATE
kbbi.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

It started with an insurrection and ended with a new coronavirus variant spreading like wildfire. In between was a year of tremendous loss. From titans of arts, politics, sports and science to lesser-known people whose lives made an impact, too, here is a roundup of NPR coverage of some of the deaths of people who helped shape our world, in ways both great and small.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

A life well-lived: Gary Beikirch, American war hero and Greece native

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Rochester - and America - have lost a patriot. Gary Beikirch, a Vietnam War veteran from Greece passed away Sunday afternoon after a long battle with cancer, accrording to his family. Beikirch was awarded the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest decoration, for his...
ROCHESTER, NY
eaglenationonline.com

One-Word Resolution: Senior aspires to grow, live in the moment

Senior year has shown me a lot, and I’ve been able to experience so many things. But, still, I am holding on to a lot of things that have held me back and down. So, for my one-word resolution, I’m challenging myself to simply: grow. As the new...
EDUCATION
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

The Remembering Tree: Where grief and joy live together

The holidays can be a time of love, laughter, traditions and memory making, but they can also be extremely difficult to get through, especially if you have lost a loved one. Death and grief are a part of life, and they exist even on holidays. Unfortunately, so many people have lost loved ones this year, but one family has found a way to honor their loved one while embracing Christmas.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Americus Times-Recorder

Hundreds gather in Andersonville to lay wreaths in honor of fallen heroes

ANDERSONVILLE, GA – Approximately 300 to 500 people ground all over the state of Georgia and around the Southeast gathered at Andersonville National Cemetery on a warm, spring-like Saturday afternoon, December 18, to honor the 20,300 fallen veterans buried in the cemetery by laying wreathes on each tombstone and to take part in a special ceremony to honor these fallen heroes. The event is put on annually by Wreaths Across America: an organization dedicated to honoring fallen veterans by annually setting aside a Saturday to lay Wreaths on all of the tombstones at every military cemetery across the country.
GEORGIA STATE

