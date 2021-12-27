Their Words Live On: Remembering the Fallen Heroes of 2021

Most of us remember exactly where we were when we learned of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Some of us watched as planes flew into the World Trade Center, crumbling the twin towers to the ground as people ran for safety. Some of us watched as American Airlines Flight 77 was left smoldering in the Pentagon. The aircraft, which originated from Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., was supposed to be heading to Los Angeles. And we heard the incredible stories of passengers aboard United Flight 93 who stood up to the hijackers even as the plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn.

